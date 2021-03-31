'Black Clover': Here's Where You Have To Start The Manga After The Anime's Finale Episode

Popular shounen anime Black Clover has come to an end after running for four years. The series consisted of 170 episodes and has left the audience with curiosity for future happenings. Even though the anime has come to an end, Yuki Tabata's manga is still ongoing and every week, new pages are being added in Shueisha's Weekly Shounen Jump magazine. While the anime was open-ended, fans can read the manga to know about what will happen next in the Spade Kingdom saga and the fights against the Dark Triad. Read further to know more about Black Clover's finale and manga details.

Black Clover's finale episode and manga details

The finale episode was recently aired which showed the details about protagonist Asta's mother. It gave details about how she has ties to the devil in Asta's grimmoire. The audience also witnessed Asta portraying his potential and defeating his devil to form a Devil-Blinding Contract so that they can move forward as equals. While this goes on one side, Nacht reveals that they have only a few days left to train before raiding the Spade Kingdom. The team who is all set to stop Advent of Qliphoth will have to buckle up. All of these events took place before the final pages of Chapter 270 in the manga.

With only 287 chapters out, Yuki Tabata's manga is only a few events ahead of the anime which is why the makers ended the series. Earlier, a follow-up film was announced prior to the finale episode to bridge the gap between episodes and also to continue the manga. The makers are avoiding the creation of fillers and are letting the chapters of the manga come out. One can not figure out the longevity of the manga and how long the anime will go on. If you want to read the manga and know the events after the finale episode, start reading from chapter 170, this is where the anime was left off. You can refer to various websites that offer free manga and others that also work on a monthly subscription basis.

