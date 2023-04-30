Black Knight Trailer: Kim Woo Bin To Put An End To Song Seung Heon's Corrupt Empire

Quick links:
Image: @netflix/Twitter
Black Knight is all set to release on May 12. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of the series. The trailer gave a glimpse of an action-packed drama.
The trailer began with an attack between deliveryman 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin) and numerous hunters. It shows the Korean peninsula which has been ravaged by severe air pollution, resulting in a smog-filled dystopian future where only one percent of people survived, clinging to life with the help of ventilators. Cheonmyeong Group soon structured a brutal dictatorship on the leftover population.
In this new world, the deliveryman plays a crucial role to transport oxygen and other necessities to the needy ones. The deliveries get attacked by hunters and the deliveryman 5-8 is not happy with the life people are living and he tries to change it by disrupting the status quo. He then meets Sa-wol (Kang You Seok), a refugee who desires to become Black Knight (the deliveryman). Together, they decide to stop Ryu Seok, the sole heir of Cheonmyeong Group who wants to build a world where refugees don't have any say. The series promises to be an action-packed drama. Take a look at the trailer below:
With only 1% of humanity left, the Black Knights remain their last hope to overturn the world.— Netflix (@netflix) April 27, 2023
Black Knight — a new series — premieres May 12. pic.twitter.com/IKxocE145Z
a new kind of savior is changing the ways of this world— Netflix K-Content (@netflixkcontent) April 27, 2023
D-15 days until #BlackKnight arrives. Only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/RoE33LqTjx
Black Knight is based on the popular series Delivery Knight. It starred Lee Yun Gun in the lead role. The project was directed by Cho Ui-Seok. The upcoming web series stars Kim Woo-bin, Kang Yoo-Seok, Song Seung-heon, Esom, Song Seung-Heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee, and Yu Seong-ju among others in pivotal roles.