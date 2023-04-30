Black Knight Trailer: Kim Woo Bin To Put An End To Song Seung Heon's Corrupt Empire

Black Knight is all set to release on May 12. Ahead of its premiere, Netflix recently dropped the official trailer of the series. The trailer gave a glimpse of an action-packed drama.

The trailer began with an attack between deliveryman 5-8 (Kim Woo-bin) and numerous hunters. It shows the Korean peninsula which has been ravaged by severe air pollution, resulting in a smog-filled dystopian future where only one percent of people survived, clinging to life with the help of ventilators. Cheonmyeong Group soon structured a brutal dictatorship on the leftover population.

In this new world, the deliveryman plays a crucial role to transport oxygen and other necessities to the needy ones. The deliveries get attacked by hunters and the deliveryman 5-8 is not happy with the life people are living and he tries to change it by disrupting the status quo. He then meets Sa-wol (Kang You Seok), a refugee who desires to become Black Knight (the deliveryman). Together, they decide to stop Ryu Seok, the sole heir of Cheonmyeong Group who wants to build a world where refugees don't have any say. The series promises to be an action-packed drama. Take a look at the trailer below:

More about Black Knight

Black Knight is based on the popular series Delivery Knight. It starred Lee Yun Gun in the lead role. The project was directed by Cho Ui-Seok. The upcoming web series stars Kim Woo-bin, Kang Yoo-Seok, Song Seung-heon, Esom, Song Seung-Heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee, and Yu Seong-ju among others in pivotal roles.