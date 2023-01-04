BLACKPINK Becomes First K-Pop Group In YouTube History To Hit 2 Billion Views On MV

BLACKPINK, a South Korean girl group, broke another record with their hit single 'Ddu-Du Ddu-Du' becoming the first music video by a K-pop group to earn 2 billion YouTube views. The music video took almost four years since its release on June 15, 2018 to achieve this milestone.

The group’s label, YG Entertainment, shared the news on Twitter on Wednesday and wrote, "#BLACKPINK (DDU-DU DDU-DU)' M/V HITS 2 BILLION VIEWS @Youtube. BLINKs worldwide, thank you so much!"

Check the tweet here:

"DDU-DU DDU-DU" is the lead single from BLACKPINK's debut mini album, 'Square Up.' The song gained popularity because of its highly addictive chorus and point choreography.

The only other K-pop music video to date to have earned 2 billion views on YouTube is PSY's renowned 2012 smash 'Gangnam Style,' thus 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' reaching the mark is a tremendous accomplishment.

More on BLACKPINK's achievement

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has become well-known in K-pop and has been dubbed as "K-pop Queens," "the biggest K-pop girl group in the world," and "the largest female group in the world."

In South Korea, they were ranked #1 in 2019 and second in 2020 on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity 40 list. Forbes, Billboard, and The Hollywood Reporter are just a few of the foreign media outlets that have acknowledged the group's accomplishments and contribution to the global popularity of the Korean wave.

On the work front, BLACKPINK has already started its world tour from the United States and will commence the Asia leg of the tour in Bangkok on January 7. The group will visit Hong Kong, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, and other cities on the Asia tour.

Additionally, YG Entertainment announced Jisoo will be making her solo debut later this year. Other members of the group have already released their solos.