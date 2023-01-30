BLACKPINK Fame Rose Rings In Birthday Early; Celebrates With Blinks In Abu Dhabi

Blackpink's Rose brought in her birthday early in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (January 29) as the members and fans wished her on stage. A secret birthday project was also organized by the Abu Dhabi fans as all of the audience carried birthday wish banners to surprise Rose.

Pictures and video clips of Rose from her birthday celebrations are now going viral on social media.

Check out the posts here:

A Birthday surprise project for Rosé from Arab Blinks . Happy Birthday baby 💗🖤 #BORNPINKABUDHABI #BORNPINKInAbuDhabi #BLACKPINKInAbuDhabi #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/mxQv2l1TE6 — Little Black Star Blink OT4 stan (@BlackstarBlinks) January 29, 2023

One of the greatest highlights of my fangirl life… is to be part of the team who conceptualize Rosé birthday shenanigans and seeing her #real appreciate it makes it more special.



Mahal na mahal kita, just once chance chaeng! #BORNPINKinAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/PolKOHHzt2 — Sam (@samsampark) January 28, 2023

The group is currently on their 'Born Pink' world tour. Prior to the cake-cutting ceremony, the chart-topping group took the stage and performed a number of their greatest hits, including 'Pink Venom' and 'Lovesick Girls'.

Blackpink made a dramatic entrance amid a fireworks display. The band also talked about how much they loved the city and how it was their favourite location because of the beautiful scenic views.

Roger Federer posted a picture with BLACKPINK

Earlier on January 28, Roger Federer posted a picture with Blackpink on his Instagram and wrote, "My kids said this was a definite IG post." He also added black and pink hearts to the caption referring to the girl group's name.

In the picture, the quartet can be seen in colour-coordinated outfits as they posed surrounding Federer. The Swiss maestro and Blackpink met during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week's musical charity event, The Yellow Pieces Gala.

More on BLACKPINK

Blackpink's world tour began on January 7 in Bangkok. After attending Paris Fashion Week, the group landed in Abu Dhabi on the 28th. On March 4, they'll make their way to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for their next stop. Their final stop would be Singapore on May 13.

Blackpink recently made its much-anticipated comeback with the album 'Born Pink' as all the members were focussing on their solo projects for the last two years.

Apart from their ongoing world tour, YG Entertainment announced Jisoo will be making her solo debut later this year. Other members of the group have already released their solos.