BLACKPINK Jennie Gives Her Met Gala Look A Subtle Korean Touch And BLINKs Love It

BLACKPINK Jennie made her Met Gala debut this year. While the girl group has been busy entertaining the fans with their BORN PINK global tour, Jennie took time out from playing the shows at international venues and walked the red carpet in honour of Karl Lagerfeld. Jennie opted for a rather simple look, but slayed still with her beauty, grace and styling.

While paying tribute to Lagerfeld, Jennie also honoured her Korean roots. There was a subtle nod to her home country and BLINKs could not help but notice it and praise their idol. Jennie donned a white mini dress with a scallop neckline. To accessorise her outfit, she wore black belt and gloves. She finished the look with a pair of tights and high heels.

Jennie's Met Gala 2023 look decoded

In honour of Karl Lagerfeld, Jennie's outfit also had a camellia flower stitched onto the belt on the waistline. Jennie posed for photographs gracefully and rocked the Chanel outfit, which was part of the Autumn/Winter 1990 collection. However, her hairstyle was a nod to the Korean culture. Jennie shared her photos on Instagram writing, "My first ever Met honoring Karl Lagerfeld with @chanelofficial. Merci mon chanel family for this dream look (sic)."

As per Koreaboo, the thick, headband-like braid that she had was a modern take on the traditional hair which was often seen in the Silla and Joseon periods. This lovely plaited braid is called ko meori. It was formed by braiding hair into two pigtails which was then pulled onto the top of one’s head. While the ko meori often features a ribbon threaded in between the plaits, Jennie wore a camellia flower in Lagerfeld's honour.

In a YouTube video, Jennie gave a glimpse into her prep for the Met Gal look. "This braided hair reminded us of a Korean traditional look," she said in the clip shared on Vogue's YouTube handle.