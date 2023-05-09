BLACKPINK Jennie Is Dating Me: Rapper Swings' Comment Goes Viral

Rapper Swings, in a recent interview, confessed he would like to date BLACKPINK star Jennie. The rapper recently appeared on a YouTube show featuring Kim Kyung Wook as Tanaka. During their conversation, Tanaka asked the rapper if there was someone he would like to date. "Is there a woman you would like to date?" was the questioned posed to him by the show's host. At first, Swings refrained from answering, but then said, "Fine. It’s BLACKPINK’s Jennie."

Tanaka then asked the rapper to manifest it by shouting out loud that he is dating BLACKPINK's Jennie. In the next moment, both of them were standing on the roof of the building while Swings shouted, "BLACKPINK’s Jennie is dating me!” Tanaka continued teasing rapper Swings and asked his employees if they knew that the rapper had been dating Jennie. YG Entertainment, which represents BLACKPINK members, have not yet commented officially on rapper Swings' comment about Jennie.

More about rapper Swings

Swings rose to fame after participating in the second season of the TV rap competition Show Me the Money in 2013. Later in 2017, he established a label named Indigo Music. It has become one of the most notable hip-hop labels. The label has signed Jvcki Wai, Yang Hongwon (previously known as Young B), Noel, Kid Milli and Justhis as its artists. Currently, he is the head of his label, IMJMWDP. Also, Swings founded rap labels, Minefield, Sugar Beats and AP Alchemy.

All about BLACKPINK's Jennie

Jennie is one of the most popular idols in the K-pop world. She made her debut as a member of BLACKPINK, an all-girls group, in August 2016. However, she rose to fame when she debuted as a solo artist in November 2018 with the single Solo. The song was a commercial hit and topped Billboard's World Digital Songs chart. On the movies front, Jennie is all set to make her acting debut with the upcoming series, The Idol.