BLACKPINK Jennie Selfie With The Glory Star Song Hye Kyo From MET Gala 2023 Is Viral

BLACKPINK Jennie made her Met Gala debut last night and she was not the only Korean star who attended the biggest fashion event. The Descendants Of The Sun star Song Hye Kyo was also in attendance at the Met Gala 2023. After the event, a selfie of Jennie and Song Hye Kyo started making rounds on the Internet.

Jennie Kim and Song Hye Kyo clicked a selfie from inside the event. The BLACKPINK rapper-singer posed with an intense look while the actress showed off her subtle smile. The SOLO singer opted for a double-braided hairdo that she wore as a headband at Met Gala. She adorned her hair with white camellia to complement her Chanel look. She wore a Chanel ribbon dress with a choker ribbon to match her outfit. The K-pop idol elevated her look with black gloves and warm-tone makeup. Meanwhile, the web series actress stunned in a Fendi gown. She went for a messy braided hairdo and wore minimal pieces of jewellery. She completed her look with dewy makeup.

A fan shared their photo on Twitter and wrote, "WE REALLY GOT IT!! SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE'S SELCA AT MET GALA 2023," followed by several emojis. Another user shared a picture in which Jennie and Song Hye Kyo posed with Sora Choi at Met Gala. The three Korean stars dazzled in their individual appearances. Sharing their photo, the fan wrote, "song hye kyo, sora choi and jennie kim in one photo OH MY GOD THE HOLY TRINITY." Check the photos below:

WE REALLY GOT IT!! SONG HYE KYO AND JENNIE'S SELCA AT MET GALA 2023!!! 🔥💖 pic.twitter.com/lFpdcc5Acf — kdrama diary (@kdramasdiary) May 2, 2023

song hye kyo, sora choi and jennie kim in one photo OH MY GOD THE HOLY TRINITY pic.twitter.com/PU6g2q7LTu — sof (@kyoilys) May 2, 2023

Jennie Kim sharing her Met Gala debut experience

BLACKPINK Jennie took to her Instagram handle to post a photo from her Met Gala debut. She captioned the post, "My first ever Met honoring Karl Lagerfeld with @chanelofficial. Merci mon chanel family for this dream look." The idol shared a series of pictures in which her look from head to toe was visible. Soon after, fans took to her comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "a simple and sophisticated look that makes her look so classy and elegant." Check the post below:

Several Asian stars including Jackson Wang, Jennie, Song Hye Kyo, Michelle Yeoh, and Choir Sora, among others, attended the Met Gala. All the stars appeared in monochromatic looks to honour the late designer Karl Lagerfeld. The theme of the event was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.