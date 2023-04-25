Last Updated:

BLACKPINK Shares UNSEEN Photos From Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 Performance

BLACKPINK headlined the Coachella 2023 day two of second weekend and performed on their hit tracks. Recently, they shared their performance photos.

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

BLACKPINK members headlined the Coachella 2023 music festival on the second weekend. They recently shared some photos of their performance on their Instagram handle.

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

They wrote, "Still feels surreal that we did this!🔥 Thank you @coachella for having us! And to all BLINKs out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful❤️ Thank you."

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

The BLACKPINK members performed on their hit tracks Pink Venom, Lovesick Girls, and more at the music festival, while the audience grooved to the peppy beats of their songs.

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

Jennie, Jisoo, Rose and Lisa turned Coachella into Pinkchella and had a blast during their performances. They performed at the festival for about two hours.

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

The K-pop idols wore custom-made pink outfits during their Coachella performance. This signature step, shown in the photo, is from their latest song Pink Venom. 

BLACKPINK
Image: @blackpinkofficial/Instagram

BLACKPINK closed their Coachella performance with fireworks that were visible from a distance. Meanwhile, the audience had a fun time during their performance.

