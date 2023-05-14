BLACKPINK To Launch Their First Mobile Game With TAKEONE Company

BLACKPINK members are all set to launch their first-ever mobile game titled BLACKPINK The Game. TAKEONE Company recently made an announcement regarding the game and revealed that it will launch on May 18. The launch will take place on several mobile applications including Apple's App Store and Android's Google Play Store.

BLACKPINK The Game's official description reads, "Become BLACKPINK's producer and manage your own agency, solve puzzles to clear schedules for BLACKPINK. Customize your members with stunning outfits and play mini-games with your friends in BLACKPINK WORLD." So, basically, this social network game will allow users to change the avatars of the K-pop idols. Also, the company disclosed that a music video will also be released and the track will be sung by none other than the BLACKPINK members. Check the tweets below:

TakeOne Company confirms global release of ‘@BLACKPINK The Game’ on May 18th!



TakeOne Company confirms global release of '@BLACKPINK The Game' on May 18th!

— TakeOne plans to unveil the game OST & the music video sung by the members for the first time inside the game.

The wait is finally over. BLACKPINK THE GAME in your area on May 18th!



TAKEONE's CEO on the game

TAKEONE's CEO Jung Min Chae said that many people across the globe have been patiently waiting for BLACKPINK The Game to launch. Fortunately, the launch date has been getting closer with each passing day and will release soon. The makers plan to showcase a game that will ultimately satisfy both casual gamers and global fans of the K-pop girl group. The CEO urged fans to pay attention and look forward to the game. Some BLINKs have even started t pre-register for the game on the app stores.