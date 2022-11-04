BLACKPINK's Agency Addresses Jisoo's Health Concerns Via Statement; 'There Is Nothing...'

South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is currently having the time of their life on their world tour. After the band released their second album BORN PINK, the band jetted off to the US for their shows. During their recent shows, the band's eldest member, Jisoo, caused major concern among fans, known as BLINKS, as they spotted a lump on her neck. The band's agency recently issued a statement to put the speculations to rest.

According to allkpop.com, BLACKPINK's agency YG Entertainment quickly responded to fans' concerns regarding Jisoo's health. The label released a statement in which they mentioned Jisoo is fulfilling her duties for the band's tour without any trouble or health issue. The statement read, "Jisoo is currently fulfilling her duties for Blackpink's world tour schedules without any trouble, and she is not experiencing any health issues."

Why are BLINKS concerned about Jisoo's health?

During one of the recent shows of the girl band, BLINKS spotted a lump on Jisoo's neck. While some fans speculated her nodes were swollen due to excessive strain on her vocal cords, others hoped the K-Pop star will soon seek medical attention. Moreover, some fans claimed they had noticed a lump on Jisoo's neck during the band's previous tours.

Jisoo what’s happening to you?? Why do you have the bump on your neck from 2019 and now its 2022?? #jisoo pic.twitter.com/ZsUkdST0GG — kpopnews (@kpopblogger__) October 30, 2022

Last week, Jisoo shared some pictures from BLACKPINK's first show in the US. Sharing the photos, Jisoo wrote, "We kicked off our first US show in Dallas & I was so happy to see all our BLINKs yesterday! I got so much energy from all of you yesterday that I can't wait to have fun with you guys at the upcoming shows! Hope to see Dallas BLINKs again soon! Love you!."

Image: Instagram/@sooyaa_