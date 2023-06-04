BLACKSWAN Pledges Support To Sriya Lenka Home State Odisha In Wake Of Rail Accident

All-girls K-pop group BLACKSWAN expressed their condolences for those affected by the the tragic train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha. This unfortunate event holds personal significance for BLACKSWAN as Sriya Lenka hails from the state of Odisha. The devastating incident, which claimed the lives of over 280 people and left over 1200 others injured, has deeply affected the group.

BLACKSWAN currently comprises four active members - Fatou, NVee, Gabi, and Sriya. Their agency DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT has shared a heartfelt note in relation to the Odisha train tragedy. The all-girls group also pledged their support and solidarity for the victims of the accident. Along with the note, the group shared behind-the-scenes photos from their music video shoot in Odisha, further highlighting their connection to the region.

The statement read,"Hello, this is DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT. A disastrous train accident occurred in Balasore, Odisha, India. Everyone who belongs to DR MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT including the members of BLACKSWAN would like to express our deep condolences to those affected by the accident and the people of India. In particular, it is even more unfortunate that the origin of the accident is the home state of the member Sriya Lenka and Odisha, the location of the music video for BLACKSWAN's latest album ‘That Karma’."

(BLACKSWAN shared a behind-the-scene photo from their music video shoot in Odisha | Image: BLACKSWAN/Instagram)

(BLACKSWAN issued a statement after a tragic train accident in Odisha | Image: BLACKSWAN/Instagram)

BLACKSWAN pledges to contribute 'That Karma' sales profit to help victims

(BLACKSWAN will help the victims by contributing a portion of That Karma sales profit | Image: BLACKSWAN/Instagram)

BLACKSWAN acknowleged the love and support that they received from the residents of Odisha during their participation in the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, the local festival performances, and during their music video shoot in Odisha. They pledged to explore ways in which they could contribute to the recovery efforts. The efforts included allocating a portion of the album That Karma's sales profits, to assist the victims of the devastating accident. The agency wrote, "We won't be able to forget that we have received a lot of love and support from residents of Odisha while participating in 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, three local festival performances, and music video shooting".



"After this on-going album promotion is over, we will discuss and find ways to contribute to people who have suffered from this tragic accident by contributing some of the profits from Karma's album sales etc . So that we will be able to return some of enormous amount of love and support we've received from Odisha. We truly wish for rapid recovery and the damage will be overcome as soon as possible," they added.

Highlighting India's cultural richness in the 'That Karma' music video

(A still from BLACKSWAN'S album That Karma | Image: BLACKSWAN/Instagram)

During their inaugural visit to the country for the 2023 Odisha Hockey World Cup Opening Ceremony, BLACKSWAN shot the music video for their latest album release, That Karma, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The video captivates viewers with stunning visuals that pay homage to India's cultural richness, featuring awe-inspiring landscapes such as Dhaulagiri Shanti Stupa, Dharamshala, Old Town, and other historic locations. With its captivating imagery, the video effectively captures the city's beauty and shares it with an international audience, garnering significant attention online.