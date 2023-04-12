Bling Empire Famed Kelly Mi Li Welcomes Baby Girl With Boyfriend William Ma

Bling Empire actor Kelly Mi Li welcomed her first child with her boyfriend William Ma on Wednesday (April 12). The actress made the announcement on her Instagram handle and shared a picture with her baby girl in her arms. In the shared image, Kelly can be seen dressed in a black tank top sitting on her hospital bed, and holding her daughter who is wrapped in a blanket.

She wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday to our little Easter bunny. After a little over 24 hours of labor, you’re finally here! There’s so much love and kindness you are surrounded by, and so many people for you to meet. Welcome to the world, we can’t wait to show you around!”

Kelly announces her pregnancy

Kelly Mi Li revealed her pregnancy in November last year. In an Instagram post, the Netflix actor joked that her cravings ought to have been a sign of things to come. She also posted an emotional video of her mother receiving the good news. The caption read, “Well, the mystery to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives. Thank you @Clearblue for making this process so clear and easy for us! #ClearbluePartner #ClearblueConfirmed PS: If you watch #BlingEmpire, then you know how much my mom wants to be a grandma! Swipe right to see her reaction with the news! “

Kelly was previously married to Lin Miao and divorced him in 2015. She later dated Andrew Gray, whom she met on the reality show Bling Empire. The couple announced their breakup after five years of dating in March 2021.