Bo Ra! Deborah's Production Crew Issues Apology For Auschwitz Concentration Camp Reference

Yoo In-Na and Yoon Hyun-Min starrer Bo Ra! Deborah's production house recently issued a public apology. This happened after the latest episode (Episode 9) of the show was released. In the episode, Yoo In-Na, who plays the lead role of Deborah made a reference to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

As soon as the episode was released, the netizens called out the team of the show for coming up with a 'pathetic analogy'. After receiving continuous backlash, the production team issued a statement that read, “This is the production team of ENA’s “True to Love. We apologize for causing discomfort through a particular dialogue in Episode 9 of ‘True To Love,’ which aired on May 9. We should have spoken about it from a historically accurate perspective, but we failed to consider it carefully and meticulously. It was absolutely not our intention to use a historic tragedy lightly, and we sincerely apologize once again. In the future, we will pay more attention to the production process.”

Bo Ra! Deborah is also known as True To Love.

Why Bo Ra! Deborah's team received backlash?

In episode 9, which was released on May 9, Yoo In Na said that the prisoners from the camp pay attention to their physical appearance by using the means that are available to them like a cup of water or shards of glass. She further stated the prisoners wash their faces by using drinking water and use glass for shaving. Meanwhile, she also said that they use food trays in place of a mirror to look at themselves. She concluded by saying that a single person like her should pay attention to her appearance as it was a "matter of survival."

More about Bo Ra! Deborah

The storyline of Bo Ra! Deborah revolves around a woman named Yoon Bora, who is a love coach. She finds out that her boyfriend was cheating on her. After coming across the ugly truth, she crosses paths with Lee Soo Hyuk and forms a peculiar relationship.