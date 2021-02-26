'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Sets The Stage For Otsutsuki's Clan Evolution

Boruto is all geared up for the evolution of the Otsutsuki clan in the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The big bad aliens of the Shinobi world have been a threat to Naruto in the Naruto: Shippuden and the Fourth Great Shinobi War and the threat is going to grow for Boruto in Naruto Next Generations. The manga series finally revealed that Kaguya's partner Isshiki is the all-powerful Otsutsuki.

The revelation gave the manga series lovers a lot of new information about Otsutsuki's true origin and nature along with the method they use to gain immortality. Even though Isshiki was defeated in the last chapter, the new chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will show more about Isshiki's plan of creating a whole new breed of Otsutsuki leading to the clan's evolution.

Boruto sets the stage for Otsutsuki's evolution

Even though Isshiki is defeated, the revelation of his plan of creating a new breed of Otsutsuki still hangs in the air. One of Kara's agent's Code was left with clear instructions by Isshiki to capture either Boruto or Kawaki and feed their Otsutsuki-tainted DNA to the Ten-Tails before his soul left the body. Even though Isshiki cannot be resurrected, the White Karma seal that he left behind may be enough to transfer his power into Code. If Code is successful in this endeavour, he will transform into a new breed of the all-powerful Otsutsuki. Isshiki has also promised Code that he will turn into a God if he is able to devour enough lives and conquer a majority of planets.

Code has a list of people he wants to kill including Boruto, Kawaki, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kara traitor Amado and it seems that Code will try to devour them as soon as possible to change into the new Otsutsuki creature and become God.

'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' S5 spoilers

The new chapter will see the anime character Boruto, Naruto, Sasuke, and Kawaki still reeling from their big fight with Isshiki which led to the latter's defeat. However, there are chances of the spirit of Momoshiki Otsutuski possessing Boruto through his Karma seal. The Hidden Leaf is exposed and vulnerable with Naruto losing Kurama and with Sasuke's Rinnegan being completely destroyed.

