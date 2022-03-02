'Breaking Point: The War For Democracy In Ukraine': 5 Reasons To Watch This Documentary

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues amid Russian invasion, citizens of the country are forced to find refuge in safe shelters or flee their country as the chaos continues. Destructive visuals from Kyiv and Kharkiv coming every day have disrupted the peace of the entire world. As the Russian-Ukrainian war enters its seventh day, it has become of utmost importance for everyone to understand the tumultuous history of conflict between the two nations.

Back in 2017, a documentary titled Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine was released that traces how Ukrainian citizens were forced to give up their normal lives to fight the previous Russian invasion that took place in 2014. Breaking Point traces how the war nearly killed 10,000 and displaced about 1.9 Ukrainians, as detailed in the synopsis of the documentary. It provides a clear picture of the democratic revolution that took place at that time. Hence, here are five reasons why you must watch Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine to understand the conflict between Russia-Ukraine.

5 reasons to watch Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine

The theme of Breaking Point

Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine largely focuses on the efforts of the Ukrainian citizens as they deal with continued Russian aggression. In addition to this, it also brings to the fore the events of corruption of the Ukrainian government. The Russian military propaganda have also been highlighted cinematographically.

Real-life stories

Breaking Point chronicles the tale of normal citizens who bid adieu to their everyday lives as they battled for independence. Be it showcasing the life of a director who volunteers to defend an airport against Russian invaders or a female journalist who gets brutally beaten up by the government forces, the documentary sheds light on harrowing stories of Ukrainians.

Historical Context

Apart from covering the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014, Breaking Point gives a flashback of the 'Orange Revolution'. For those unaware, the term was coined to refer to the series of protests and political changes that led after the corruption and fraud election of former president Viktor Yanukovych came to the fore.

Footages of war

Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine showcases real-life destructive and nightmare-like footages accumulated from the news as well as private sources. Apart from the insights from prominent figures, international experts and local personnel are also shown.

Cinematography and relevance to the current situation

Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine was helmed by three-time Academy Award-winner Mark Jonathan Harris in collaboration with Ukrainian director Oles Sanin. The documentary clearly shows the extent of propaganda meddling and crude tactics that Russia has used in the past and is capable of doing in the future.

Image: Instagram/@potatopiggy9