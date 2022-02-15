BTOB Leader Eunkwang Diagnosed With COVID-19 Days Before Band's Much-awaited Comeback

Popular K-pop band, BTOB is all set to make their highly anticipated comeback by releasing their third album as a whole group titled Be Together. Owing to the members' mandatory enlistment in the military, the South Korean band was on a hiatus for four years. Set to release the album on February 21, the band might have received a setback with their leader Eunkwang being infected with the deadly virus.

BTOB's Eunkwang diagnosed with COVID-19

As per Soompi, the K-pop band's managing company Cube Entertainment released a statement on February 15 to share a health update on the 31-year-old singer. The statement began, ''BTOB member Seo Eunkwang tested positive for COVID-19 today. On February 14, Seo Eunkwang experienced a sore throat, so he initially carried out a test (with a self-testing kit) and checked that he was negative. Afterwards, as a preemptive measure, he visited the hospital to carry out a PCR test and received a positive test today,''

They further shared an update on the rest of the members by adding, ''The rest of the BTOB members will preemptively carry out PCR tests and wait at home until the test results come out. Previously, Seo Eunkwang completed the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine, and he has currently halted all activities and is taking the necessary measures in keeping with guidelines set by government health authorities.''

Fans were quick to send love and recovery wishes to the singer while hoping that he recovers in time for their highly anticipated comeback. Moreover, the band will also be celebrating their 10th debut anniversary in March. The K-pop group is known for songs Born to Beat, Beep Beep, This Is Us, I Want to Vacation, Beautiful Pain and more. Their song titled Missing You remains one of the most successful tracks from the band.