BTS' Agency Distances Itself From Financial Frauds, Issues A Warning To Fans

BTS aka Bangtan Boys is a popular South Korean boy group consisting of seven members. Recently, fans of the K-pop group expressed their concerns regarding multiple financial frauds taking place in the name of the band members. In response, their agency has released a statement on the matter.

3 things you need to know

BTS fans raised concerns over incidents of financial fraud.

BigHit Music issued a warning against such activities.

Fans aka ARMYs have been requested to remain vigilant to avoid any harm.

BTS' agency issues a warning against such scams

BigHit Music has released a statement and clarified that neither the artists nor the company is involved in fraudulent activities. The release read, "We would like to address an ongoing concern, both online and offline, regarding individuals impersonating our artists to steal content or fraudulently claim a connection with them for personal financial gain." The agency further emphasised that it would engage in such financial transactions with individuals.

(BTS' label warns scammers against using the artists name for their activities | Image: Instagram)

BigHit urged the citizens that all sorts of communication will be done through their official channels. They concluded their note by stating, "We want to make it clear that we are not responsible for the actions of individuals who falsely claim a relationship or affiliation with us or engage in fundraising or financial schemes. We kindly request our fans to remain vigilant and avoid potential harm." This statement was released after multiple instances where people claimed to be as BTS members to cause scams.

What are the members of BTS doing?

Two of the members of BTS, J-Hope and Jin, have been serving their duties in the military. Meanwhile, Suga and RM are next in line to enlist in the army. Jungkook is basking in the success of his song Seven, while V has been gearing up to release his debut solo album Layover. On the other hand, Jimin has been keeping a low profile.