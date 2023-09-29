BTS Agency Files Legal Complaints Against Those Sending Packages To Band Members

BTS' agency BigHit Music has recently filed criminal complaints against those who send packages and mails to the residences of the artists. The agency took to Weverse, an artist-to-fan communications site, to share a long statement informing ARMYs that they have planned to take legal action against those who pose a threat to the BTS members. Even those who post abusive content against the band members on social media will come under the radar of the legal consequences.

BTS is a popular South Korean boy group consisting of seven members including Jin, Jimin, V, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and J-Hope, among others.

They have initiated legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to the band.

BTS agency shares statement against perpetrators

BTS' agency shared a statement on its social media handle and informed that they took action against offensive activities. Their statement read, "Our company regularly initiates legal proceedings against perpetrators of malicious activities related to BTS, including defamation, personal attacks, sexual harassment, the spread of groundless information, and ill-intentioned criticism. We would like to provide an update on these important activities. During this quarter, we filed multiple criminal complaints with law enforcement agencies based on evidence related to acts infringing on the rights of the artists, including defamation, submitted by our fans as well as collected through our own monitoring."

They further shared details about a person who sent packages to the house of the band members. They stated, "In particular, we gathered ongoing evidence regarding individuals who repeatedly sent mails and packages to the artists’ residences, even causing harm to the artists’ families, and filed criminal complaints against them on charges of violating laws regarding stalking crimes (Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking). The court has issued an interim restraining order, and a prosecutor’s investigation is underway. We remain committed to an upcompromising, zero-tolerance policy in addressing stalking crimes that infringe on the privacy and safety of our artists."

"A decision was handed down in the second quarter of 2022 declaring a non-suit and halting the investigations against some of the suspects, and we filed objections and requested reinvestigation of these cases. As a result, through prosecution referrals, the suspects were ultimately found guilty of personal attacks and defamation against the artists, and legal penalties were imposed," the statement continued.

BigHit Music also warned people against posting malicious content about the BTS members and wrote, "Furthermore, among the defendants in this round of legal actions, there was an individual who repeatedly posted violent and offensive abusive comments on portal site news sections. This individual regularly engaged in dozens of cases of high-intensity malicious commenting across various articles. We have compiled all verified comments and filed criminal complaints against the individual."

"BigHit Music regularly collects information on malicious postings regarding BTS, reports them to the authorities, and takes legal action. We would like to inform you that we are taking strong measures against malicious postings related to all members, including the members who are currently fulfilling their military service. Our company is committed to ongoing efforts to eliminate illegal activities against our artists, even if it takes time. We will continue to adhere to strict measures and our policy of no settlement and no leniency to hold suspects accountable," it further added.

The statement concluded with a thank you note, "We ask that our fans make continued use of our legal affairs hotline (protect@bighitmusic.co.kr) to report any cases of abuse. We are always grateful for the affection and dedication shown by the fans of BTS. BigHit Music will continue to work to ensure that the rights of our artists are fully protected."

What are the BTS members upto?

Three out of seven members of the band have been enlisted into the South Korean military. The military service in South Korea lasts from 18 months to 21 months. Meanwhile, BTS member V has released his solo debut album, while Jungkook has released yet another solo single titled 3D.