BTS Agency Urges ARMY To Not Do THIS During J-Hope's Military Training

BTS member J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean military. The rapper enlisted in April and will fulfill his 18 months duty in October 2024. His agency BigHit Music recently issued a statement asking fans not to send him gifts during his military training.

The statement read, “Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you to all the fans who always give all their love to BTS. Thanks to your kind consideration and support this past April, BTS member J-Hope has entered the military and is now performing his duties responsibly at the training camp. Thank you for showing your interest and support on the day he entered. Below is additional information for fans to keep note of throughout J-Hope's military service period.”

“Please refrain from sending letters and gifts"

They requested the fans to refrain from sending any gifts to the K-pop idol. “Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. BIGHIT MUSIC will assist in making sure J-Hope is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #Dear_j-hope_from_ARMY.”

It concluded by saying, “We would also like to ask for your cooperation during J-Hope’s recruit training graduation ceremony. In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts. We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he finishes his military service and comes back. Our company will also strive to provide every support he needs during this time.”

[Weverse Notice] Information for fans while BTS member j-hope performs his mandatory military servicehttps://t.co/d0usSeBtpN pic.twitter.com/cD86Mppfh1 — BTS Charts & Translations (@charts_k) May 23, 2023

J-Hope enlisted in the military on April 18. BTS members came together and bid farewell to their Hobi hyung. In the pictures, J-Hope's bandmates posed with him in casual outfits. They also posed with their hands placed on top of the rapper's shaved head. The BTS rapper is the second member of the group to join the military following Jin.