BTS Documentary BTS Monuments Beyond The Star Release Date Set For Second Half Of 2023

BTS fans have a reason to celebrate even during their hiatus from group activities due to the members' military enlistment. Last year, a collaboration between Hybe and Disney + was announced, paving the way for exclusive BTS-related content to premiere on the popular streaming platform. Now, the highly anticipated BTS documentary is set to make its debut.

3 things you need to know

The series will offer an intimate portrayal of the members' lives, career so far and future plans.

Alongside the upcoming documentary, fans can also enjoy Suga's documentary, J-hope's documentary, and the Permission to Dance LA stage on OTT.

BTS recently unveiled their memoir Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.

Unveiling BTS’ untold stories

Titled BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the documentary is scheduled for release in the latter half of 2023. This original docu-series will premiere on OTT. With nine years worth of footage and music, the series promises to provide access to the daily lives, thoughts and plans of the BTS members as they gear up for the next chapter in their lives.

It’s time for the second chapter.



Chart the incredible journey of pop icons BTS in the new docu-series BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, an exclusive #DisneyPlusSG series coming soon. pic.twitter.com/zMPNjQ1mjD — Disney+ Singapore (@DisneyPlusSG) November 30, 2022

In a video announcement shared last year, RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V expressed their excitement about the documentary, emphasising that it would reveal unknown aspects of their journey.

(BTS members will be releasing their collective documentary soon | Image: Twitter)

V shared that it would feature candid stories which will give fans a deeper understanding of their favourite group.

Exploring BTS’ documentary collection and memoir

Although the release date for the documentary remains unknown, BTS enthusiasts can already enjoy a variety of BTS-content on Disney+. Suga’s documentary, Road to D-Day, J-Hope's Jack In The Box documentary, and the Permission to Dance LA stage are among the offerings available on the platform.

Adding to the excitement, BTS recently released their first official book, titled Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS. This book includes personal anecdotes shared by the members themselves.