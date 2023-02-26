BTS' J-Hope Begins Military Enlistment Process, 'Private' Jin Pulls Rank On Him

BTS member J-Hope is the second K-pop idol from the group to enlist for the mandatory South Korean miliatry service. He has started his enlistment process and already applied for the cancellation of his military postponement, Bighit Music confirmed. After Jin, J-Hope will be entering the military sometime later this year.

Jin, who is enlisted in the army since December 2022, made a surprise return to Weverse to tease his fellow BTS member J-Hope for starting his military enlistment process.

What Jin told J-Hope on Weverse?

On Weverse, Jin joked about how he would be a higher ranking officer than J-Hope. As translated by the BTS fan account @BTStranslation_, Jin teased J-Hopw or Hobi by writing, “Kekeke jwehope kekekekeke (they say) I’m gonna be a private soon. If you come across me, don’t make eye contact (with me) since I’m a private and you’re a trainee keke." Hobi reacted to this by dropping two salute emojis.

Jin added, “Oho You need to maintain the wrist and forearm in a straight line while saluting and upper arm needs to be in 30-45 degree," to which J-Hope replied, “Oh so you’re a tiger trainer…" Their fun banter on Weverse is making the ARMY laugh out loud.

😭😭😭@BTS_twt Jin knows ARMY are feeling sad w the news on Hobi’s enlistment so he - from his military basecamp - started a chat w Hobi on Weverse & made funny comments.

Easily could be done on their private GC.



But that’s #BTS & their love for ARMY💜#Seokjin #JHope pic.twitter.com/P3Oo4FA7V8 — Sari Setiogi Griberg (@setiogi) February 26, 2023

About J-Hope's military enlistment

BTS members were earlier given the exemption from serving in the military for sometime. But it was confirmed in October 2022 that the famed singers and dancers will have to fulfil their mandatory military service. South Korean men between the age of 18 and 35 are required to serve in the country's military for around 20 months.



Bighit confirmed in a statement the latest development about J-Hope starting the process to enlist in the military. The statement read, "This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform our fans that J-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement. We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for J-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artiste. Thank you."