BTS' J-Hope Celebrates His Birthday On Livestream, Gets Surprise Visit From Jimin | WATCH

BTS star J-Hope, otherwise known by his real name Jung Hoseok, recently celebrated his birthday along with his fellow band member Jimin. J-Hope celebrated his birthday with fans as he live-streamed his celebration, which turned into an interactive session. While J-Hope was talking to his fans, Jimin suddenly entered his room and gave him a hug. J-Hope turned 29 this year.

The duo then started dancing which elicited a huge response from fans. During their conversation, they discussed a lot of things. What hit an emotional note for fans was the topic of Jin. The eldest member of BTS, Kim Seokjin, is currently going through his mandatory military service.

J-Hope and Jimin on Jin

While talking about Jin, Jimin said, “time flies for us but time is moving so slowly for Jin Hyung." Jimin further said that Jin spoke to him once, and told him that the only thing he wants to eat is Mulhoe.

He revealed that Jin doesn't mind the military regime he goes through every day. However, he does miss people and wants to get back to performing. Many fans took to Twitter and shared the conversation that J-Hope and Jimin had about Jin.

Take a look at a few of the tweets by fans:

🐥: jin hyung contacted me today too he said he wanted to eat mulhoe

🐿: does the food suit him?

🐥: he says it's delicious

🐥: jin hyung doesn't find the stuff he does there difficult he just misses people and he wants to perform and that makes it hardpic.twitter.com/AVIIy8u3q4 — haley 👁👅👁 (@vmination) February 17, 2023

🐥 Jin said that he'd like to eat mulhoe.

🐿️ Mulhoe? Did he say if the food suited him well?

🐥 He said it tastes good there.

🐿️ Of course it takes good when you go to the military.

🐥 How do you know, you've never been?

🐿️ You can see from the pictures. — christa⁷ 💜🐿️🎂 (@ryuminating) February 17, 2023

Documentary on J-Hope

After the release of the album Jack in the Box almost seven months ago, J-Hope's documentary J-Hope in the Box was released on Disney+ and Weverrse on February 17. The documentary is composed of behind-the-scenes footage of the making of his first studio album. Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook all have appearances in the documentary.