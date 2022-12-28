BTS: J-Hope Leaves For New Year's Rockin' Eve Performance, Blows Kisses To Fans At Airport

J-Hope, who’s part of the seven-member K-pop supergroup BTS, is off to the US to ring in 2023. The K-Pop idol will be making his solo debut at American TV personality Dick Clarke's New Year's Eve bash in New York.

A chirpy Hobi was spotted at the airport, leaving Seoul for his performance in NYC. Jung Ho-Seok blew kisses at the fans and media present at the airport. Not just this, the idol broke into a quick dance, where he gave finger-hearts to fans before heading to board his flight.

Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of J-Hope from the airport. A clip shared on Twitter by a fan account has gone viral with over 74k views. "J-hope leaving for New York for his performance at Times Square. Have a safe trip, hobi," the tweet reads.

Check out a few clips of J-Hope from the airport shared by his fan pages below:

have a safe trip, hobi ♡#제이홉 #정호석 #JHOPE pic.twitter.com/ytczw8HI8M — hourly j-hope 🏁 (@hourlyhobi) December 28, 2022

In another viral video, Hobi confessed he was sleepy on the flight, but assured the BTS ARMY that he will return safely.

About Dick Clark's New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Party

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve has been a TV tradition for decades. YouTuber Liza Koshy will join Ryan Seacrest to co-host this year's special, which will air live from Times Square starting at 8 pm on December 31.

The NYE special will feature performances and appearances from J-Hope, Duran Duran, Halle Bailey, Jax, Ciara (also a co-host), Jessie James Decker (Powerball co-host), Ben Platt, Shaggy, TXT and New Edition.

The rapper previously performed at the epic New Year's Eve party with other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook back in 2017 in 2019. J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho-Seok, will now be performing solo at the NYE bash.