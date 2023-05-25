BTS J-Hope To WINNER Kang Seungyoon, K-celebs Who Enlisted In Military In 2023

Quick links:
Recently, WINNER member Kang Seung-Yoon announced that he will enlist in the military soon. Take a look at Korean celebs who enlisted in the mandatory military service in 2023.
WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon is all set to get enlisted in the military on June 20. His agency confirmed the news today (May 25).
J-Hope is the second member of BTS to enlist in military after Jin. Photos from his military training have been going viral on social media.
Twenty-Five Twenty One actor Nam Joo-hyuk began his military service in March, earlier this year. Reportedly, he is serving in the SWAT team of the military.
EXO band member Kai enlisted on May 11. The reason behind his sudden enlistment was changes in the law regarding military service.
GOT7 member Park Jinyoung began his mandatory military service on May 8. He is currently serving as an active duty soldier.
MONSTA X member Minhyuk got enlisted in military in April. He announced the news with a handwritten letter.