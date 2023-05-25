Last Updated:

BTS J-Hope To WINNER Kang Seungyoon, K-celebs Who Enlisted In Military In 2023

Recently, WINNER member Kang Seung-Yoon announced that he will enlist in the military soon.

Recently, WINNER member Kang Seung-Yoon announced that he will enlist in the military soon. Take a look at Korean celebs who enlisted in the mandatory military service in 2023. 

WINNER Kang Seung-yoon
WINNER member Kang Seung Yoon is all set to get enlisted in the military on June 20. His agency confirmed the news today (May 25).

BTS J-Hope
J-Hope is the second member of BTS to enlist in military after Jin. Photos from his military training have been going viral on social media.

Nam Joo-hyuk
Twenty-Five Twenty One actor Nam Joo-hyuk began his military service in March, earlier this year. Reportedly, he is serving in the SWAT team of the military. 

EXO Kai
EXO band member Kai enlisted on May 11. The reason behind his sudden enlistment was changes in the law regarding military service. 

GOT7 Jinyoung
GOT7 member Park Jinyoung began his mandatory military service on May 8. He is currently serving as an active duty soldier. 

MONSTA X Minhyuk
MONSTA X member Minhyuk got enlisted in military in April. He announced the news with a handwritten letter. 

GOT 7 Jay B
In February, GOT7 member Jay B quitely enlisted in the military as a social service worker. 

Kang Tae Ho
Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae Ho also enlisted in the military earlier this year. He was selected as a drill instructor. 

