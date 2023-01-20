BTS J-Hope's First Solo Documentary To Release Ahead Of His Birthday; Check Deets

BTS member J-Hope is set to release his documentary 'J-Hope In The Box', which will showcase the journey of the making of his solo album. The South Korean rapper released his debut studio album 'Jack in the Box' on July 15, 2022.

The K-pop idol's solo album instantly became a chartbuster. Apart from his solo album, the documentary will show his fans the behind-the-scenes of J-hope's performance at Lollapalooza. Jung Ho-seok was the first Korean artist ever to headline Lollapalooza, a popular music festival in the US.

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.

When and where will 'J-Hope in the Box' release?

BTS shared the release date and poster of 'J-Hope in the Box' on its official Twitter account. The documentary will be available for pre-order on February 10, a week before its release.

Teaser Poster



📅 Feb 17, 5PM (KST) on Weverse & Disney+ globally

📅 2월 17일 오후 5시 위버스 & 디즈니+ 전세계 동시 공개

👉Weverse Pre-order: available from Feb 10#jhope #jhopeINTHEBOX #제이홉인더박스 #JackInTheBox pic.twitter.com/tZFZMAsCXp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) January 20, 2023

'J-Hope in the Box' will release on Weverse and Disney+ on February 17, 2023, at 5 pm KST (1:30 pm IST). The idol celebrates his birthday on February 18 so the docu release comes just a day before his birthday as a gift to the ARMY.

BTS' agency BigHit Music spoke about J-Hope solo album in an official statement saying J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced' in the album.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," BigHit said in the statement.