BTS J-Hope's Mini Performance At Airport Surprises Fans As He Departs For GDA

BTS' J-hope was spotted at the Incheon International Airport in Korea, on Saturday, as he flew out to Bangkok for the 'Golden Disc Awards'. The rapper was dressed in light brown-coloured pants, shoes, and a beanie all paired with a black shirt and thick Louis Vuitton jacket.

Along with posing for the cameras, he also gave an impromptu dance performance for the ARMYs waiting to see him off at the airport.

호석이 춤 추면서 등장ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ pic.twitter.com/YGggHNzzfV — 리나 (@rosehope218) January 6, 2023

.@BTS_twt j-hope on his way to Thailand for the Golden Disc Awards



Have a safe flight! ✈️ pic.twitter.com/JKqvSU0yLB — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) January 6, 2023

Before getting on the plane, J-hope gave a brief update to his Instagram followers. The rapper posted a photo of himself doing the finger heart on Instagram Stories along with the hashtag "SeeUsoon" and the Thai flag.

BTS is nominated for Album Division Bonsang (Main Award) for their 2022 album 'Proof', along with Hobi's 'Jack in the Box'. Suga and PSY's 'That That' has also been nominated for a Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award).

J-hope was the first BTS member to release a solo album and has been one of the most active members of the group ever since the group stated that they will be concentrating more on their separate projects. The rapper released his solo album 'Jack in the Box' in July of last year.

Additionally, the rapper has been busy with performances at prestigious events including Lollapalooza, the MAMA Awards, and Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.