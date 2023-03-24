BTS Jimin's Beat Coin Director Sets High Expectations For Episode Featuring Him

BTS singer Park Jimin's solo debut album titled FACE has been released. The official music video of the track Like Crazy is also out. The Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announced that Jimin will appear on the entertainment reality show Beat Coin and the episode featuring the K-pop star will be out on March 30.

According to Beat Coin director, the BTS singer enjoyed watching the show even before he appeared on it. The director further said that the cast of the show was surprised to see Park Jimin on the set and had a great time with him. The director added, "Everyone always gives everything to entertain the viewers, but I think the viewers can have high expectations from our upcoming part with Jimin."

In Beat Coin, Jimin will appear as a special guest and it is the first time he will make a solo appearance on a variety show. Reportedly, the singer will star in an episode where the hosts will re-enact Dangerous Invitation, which was a chat show in which the celebrity guests were invited and the hosts would get some hilarious punishments. ARMYs anticipating to watch this episode can stream it on KBS's official website on the aforementioned date.

What is the variety show Beat Coin about?

Beat Coin is a variety or entertainment show broadcast on KBS. The star cast of this show includes comedians Kim Sook, Hong Jin-kyung and Cho Sae-ho, along with Wooyoung and Joo Woo-jae. The show Beat Coin revolves around these cast members and everything they do depends on a coin toss, following which they take on some quests.