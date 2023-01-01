BTS' Jimin, Jungkook And V Wish 'Happy New Year' To ARMY With Heartfelt Letter

BTS' Jimin wished his fans a 'Happy New Year' by sharing a long note on Weverse. The K-Pop idol expressed his gratitude to ARMY on the fan community Weverse, on Saturday. In a lengthy letter, Jimin detailed his busy 2022.

Jimin's letter, which was originally shared in Korean language, loosely translates to: "I think that there were many things that happened this year, despite it going by so fast. We laughed, cried and were so happy to meet you guys after so long since Covid-19 was over, we released our album and had promotions, we had a large-scale concert in my hometown Busan, we were able to witness the performances of the albums Hobi hyung and Namjoon hyung worked hard preparing for, and our Seokjin hyung enlisted as well."

Jimin, in his letter, also expressed his desire to interact with his fans more frequently in the coming year.

Check the full translation by one of his fan pages below:

Jungkook and V wish their fans 'Happy New Year'

Jungkook, who was inactive on social media for a while, came back to wish his fans a 'Happy New Year'. Jungkook wrote, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) ARMY 2023! Every time! Always! I hope you (all) are healthy and happy. I hope you guys don't get sick/hurt physically or emotionally.”

BTS WEVERSE POST JUNGKOOK 230101



JK: Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) ARMY 💜

2023! Every time! Always! I hope you (all) are healthy and happy :)

I hope you guys don't get sick/hurt physically or emotionally... pic.twitter.com/TPiIlVih6r — Sel⁷ (slow/in 🇰🇷) (@BTStranslation_) December 31, 2022

Kim Taehyung aka V, who celebrated his birthday a day earlier, also joined the maknae line and shared, “Receive a lot of blessings for the New Year (happy new year) I hope everyone is healthy this year and starts (the year) with a happy day.”

[230101 V Weverse Post]



🐻 happy new year~😊

hoping everybody will be start off with a healthy and happy day🌈 pic.twitter.com/fswbZP8z9J — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) December 31, 2022

On the work front, fans are anticipating Jungkook, V, Jimin, and Suga's solo albums soon. RM, J-Hope, and Jin have already published their solos.