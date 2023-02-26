BTS’ Jimin Reveals Cover Art, Tracklist For Debut Solo Album FACE; Details Inside

BTS member Jimin's upcoming solo debut album Face's tracklist was revealed by their management company, Bighit on Friday (February 24). Music producer Pdogg as well as another member and leader of the group RM (Kim Namjoon) has participated in the making process of the album.

Bighit Music stated that Pdogg had produced all five of the album's songs, including the lead single Like Crazy, while RM worked on the English and Korean version of Like Crazy and Face-off.

Jimin also contributed to four songs, including Like Crazy and Face Off, Set Me Free Pt. 2 and Alone. There are six English-language tracks on the album, which will release on March 17.

Talking about the cover art, the title of the album is shown behind ripples on the water's surface in the metallic art for the studio production. The tracklist poster message reads, “Circle of Resonance. Reflection of vulnerable minds and unexposed wounds. Face, the reflection of myself in an unfamiliar appearance … Face of facing the deepest part of inner-self.”

More about BTS

In other news, BTS was ranked second on the IFPI released 2022 World Artist Chart. They followed the American music star Taylor Swift. BTS is the first non-English artist to have spent five years in the top 10 of the worldwide artist chart.

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.