BTS Jimin To Release His Solo Album In February? Excited ARMY Can't Handle It

Is Jimin, a popular member of the world-famous K-Pop group BTS, going to release his solo album next month? On January 16, dongA.com reported that Jimin is preparing to release a solo album in February.

In response to the report, BTS' agency BIGHIT MUSIC issued a brief statement to My Daily saying, "We will release the schedule after everything has been confirmed."

BIGHIT neither confirmed the speculated release time of Jimin's album nor denied it. However, ARMY is curious to see if the singer-songwriter will the next BTS member to release a solo album after J-Hope, Jin and RM. Recently, Jimin also released a new song 'VIBE' featuring BIGBANG Taeyang, which received a lot of love from the K-pop idol's fans.

The Bangtan boys are currently focusing on their solo careers and will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in mandatory military service, since December 2022. Other members will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.

According to South Korean news portals, the specific date for the release of Jimin's album is being coordinated at present. Reportedly, Park Ji-min has likely collaborated with the British band Arcades as well.

As the news around Jimin's solo album took over the internet, fans started trending 'PJM1 is coming' on Twitter.

#BTS' #Jimin will supposedly drop his highly anticipated debut solo album in February!👏💿💥2⃣❤️‍🔥👑💜

PJM1 in February

JIMIN IS COMING

PJM1 IS COMING pic.twitter.com/Ikw3KcUHS8 — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) January 16, 2023

Excited ARMYs took to Twitter to cheer for their favourite idol as a user wrote, "He has been working so hard, I don't think we are ready."

Another user tweeted, "Y'all we know how hardworking Jimin is for his first solo album, I mean the photos of him in studio with producers and now it is happening Park Jimin is coming this February."

of course jimin being the embodiment of love releasing an album in the month of love is a very jimin thing to do — sam⁷★ vibe (@itsprodjm) January 16, 2023

A third user wrote, "They are fine with Jimin being just a member of the group but solo Jimin is a threat...it scares them of what Jimin is capable off. Jimin is a threat, a competitor to anyone and everyone once his solo album is out. Be afraid ..very afraid cause PJM1 is coming Park Jimin is coming."

