BTS' Jin To Join Military Service Soon; Sends Notice To Cancel Postponement: Reports

South Korean boy band BTS' members, Jin, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook, J-hope and Jimin, are all set to serve the mandatory military service. Last month, the band's agency Bighit Entertainment released a statement in which they announced they are withdrawing their plea to exempt the band from the service.

While the band's eldest member Jin had earlier asked to postpone his military enlistment until the end of this year, he recently sent a notice to cancel the postponement.

According to several South Korean media reports, Jin has submitted a notice to cancel his military service delay application. The notice will make it possible for the Military Manpower Association to call upon him for his mandatory service whenever the association requires manpower. However, a lot of factors will be considered for determining the K-Pop star's enlistment, including how many people will enlist at the same time. The Astronaut singer had earlier had his enlistment postponed until December 31, 2022.

Jin reveals why he postponed his enlistment

After the release of his single The Astronaut, Jin held a live session on Weverse to interact with his fans. During the session, Jin revealed that he planned to get enlisted for military service back in June. However, he waited till October as he did not want a tearful performance at the 2030 Busan World Expo. The K-Pop star said, "I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed."

He further revealed that he does not like cold weather and wanted to begin the service in Summer. He added, "I thought a lot about whether to be courteous to fans and go to the military when it’s cold or not perform and go during the warm weather that I like." Jin eventually chose to perform for his fans.

BTS' agency's official announcement read, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Image: Instagram/@jin