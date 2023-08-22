BTS Jungkook Accused Of Plagiarism, Yang Joon Young Shares Evidence With HYBE

BTS member Jungkook is reveling in the success of his solo track Seven. The song made several records and even made it to the Billboard Hot 100 and the Global 200 lists. Amid this, Jungkook has found himself in a controversy over alleged plagiarism.

2 things you need to know

BTS Jungkook's Seven ft. Latto was released on July 14.

Yang Joon Young said Jungkook's Seven "borrowed" the main melody from his 2000 song Time of Mask.

Yang also shared evidence with HYBE that supports his allegations against Jungkook.

Jungkook accused of plagiarising

According to All Kpop, Composer Yang Joon Young has alleged that Jungkook's song Seven borrows a similar scale sequence and main melody from his song Time of Mask. For the unversed, Yang worked on Fin.K.L's song Time of Mask in 2000. Yang's comments have led to discussions about the potential overlap in musical elements between the two songs.

(Seven is Jungkook's debut solo track | Image: X)

He has reportedly shared evidence with HYBE (BTS' entertainment company) to support his claim. Joon Young has also formally requested HYBE to conduct an investigation into the matter.

As of now, HYBE has not issued an official statement regarding Joon Young's allegations. According to reports, HYBE chief Bang Si Hyuk is currently on a business trip in the United States. This might be a factor that has led to a delayed response from the company.

Who is Yang Joon Young?

Yang Joon Young's musical background includes being one of the original composers of Fin.K.L's album SPECIAL. Time of Mask is one of the tracks from this album and was composed by Joon Young himself. Despite the involvement of multiple producers and composers in Jungkook's Seven, he said that his distinctive musical style was used in the composition of the latter's track.