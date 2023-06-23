BTS Jungkook Protects Fan From Getting Injured As Crowd Grows Unruly At Airport | Watch

K-Pop group BTS enjoys massive popularity all around the world. However, the fame does not always work entirely in their favour as the members have to go through awkward fan interactions, every once in a while. Recently, the group’s youngest member Jungkook had to face a similar situation at an airport when he got mobbed by the fans.

3 things you need to know

BTS is a South Korean K-Pop boy band.

The group has 7 members named Jin, SUGA, RM, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The band is currently on hiatus as several members are in the military.

Jungkook protects fan from falling down

Jungkook recently returned to Seoul, South Korea from his overseas schedule. Fans reached the Incheon airport in advance to catch a glimpse of their favorite singer. However, the situation got out of hand when fans started pushing each other and the BTS member to get a closer look at him. The crowd grew increasingly chaotic, but Jungkook maintained his composure.

He continued to greet supporters and members of the media while also making an effort to keep people safe. When a fan slipped in the midst of the commotion and almost got trampled by the massive influx of people, Jungkook quickly extended a helping hand and ensured her safety.

An army almost fell and jungkook gestured to help as a reflex my is he so cute 😭pic.twitter.com/O3ZG4x8FEu — 제이 (@diionyssustkk) June 22, 2023

The video documenting Jungkook's deed of compassion is currently trending on social media. While fans from all over the world were moved by the Euphoria singer's gesture, many voiced worries about the throng and how dangerous it was to be able to navigate such a situation.

Fans waiting eagerly for Jungkook's solo

On the work front, Jungkook is currently prepping for the release of his upcoming solo album. As a group, BTS is on hiatus since two of their members, Jin and J-hope, are serving in the South Korean military. They will most likely return as a group in 2025.