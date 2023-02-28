BTS’ Jungkook Quits Instagram, Explains Why He Did It

BTS singer Jungkook recently shocked his fans by deleting his Instagram account. Many fans suspected that there was something wrong with Jungkook, or that someone hacked his account and subsequently deleted it. Jungkook later confirmed that he voluntarily deleted it, and explained why he left the platform.

Jungkook took to Weverse and said that he deleted his account because he wasn’t using it at all. The BTS singer reassured fans that his account wasn’t hacked. Even though he told his followers that he’s left the platform for good, he added that he would rather use Weverse to do live streams with fans every now and again.

“I’ve left/quit Instagram.. it’s not hacked. I didn’t use it so I just deleted it.. don’t worry!!! Heheheheheheheh kekekekeke well I just don’t use it so what else could i have done !!? (written cutely) I’d rather do weverse lives from time to time.” (loosely translated by @BTStranslation).

The Golden Maknae announced his leave from Instagram after hosting an unplanned Weverse Live session. He organised the live session on Tuesday morning, though cut it short as he had other things planned for later.

Jungkook's journey on Instagram

Jungkook joined the social media platform back in December 2021. Other BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V also joined the platform around the same time. While the star said that he wasn't using the platform as much, he had amassed more than 50 million followers on the platform.

He'd previously organised several AMA sessions with his fans, and posted glimpses from his life as well.

Jungkook is currently focusing on his solo career. He performed at the FIFA 2022 World Cup last year and became the first Korean artist to perform at the event with his hit song Dreamers.