BTS Jungkook To Make His Solo Debut In July? Big Hit Music Shares Details

BTS singer Jungkook recently made it to the headlines after reports of him releasing his solo debut album on July 14 started making the rounds on the internet. It was also predicted that his album will cover an English B-side track. However, BigHit has slammed these reports and released a statement regarding Jungkook's debut album.

"The schedule relating to Jungkook's solo album release will be revealed after it is confirmed," stated BigHit Music. BTS' golden maknae will become the sixth member of the K-pop boy band to go solo. Also, being the band's main vocalist, more attention will be focused on the kind of music his solo album will comprise.

Jungkook's alleged collaboration with Justin Bieber

BTS Jungkook posing with Hitman Bang and Scooter Braun from a studio. (Image: @hitmanb72/Instagram)

Back in April 2023, the founder of Big Hit Music and HYBE named Hitman Bang shared a few photos of Jungkook with musicians CIRKUT, Andrew Watt, Scooter Braun, and John Bellion from a studio. Soon after, rumours began to swirl that he will be collaborating with Justin Bieber for a new song. Meanwhile, fans began to flood social media and teased that his solo debut album is in the making. "It is always fun to witness history. These are the moments. This is a BIG one. #JK @thisiswatt @hitmanb72 @cirkut @jonbellion #hybe #teamworkmakesthedreamwork," Hitman Bang captioned the post.

BTS Jungkook with Hitman Bang, CIRKUT, Andrew Watt, Scooter Braun, and others. (Image: @hitmanb72/Instagram)

What has the golden maknae been up to?

BTS Jungkook's work front has been quite a rollercoaster ride. (Image: @_BTSMoments_/Twitter)

BTS singer Jungkook has been busy with a couple of projects for the last few months. In March 2023, he was announced as the global ambassador for the brand Calvin Klein. Prior to it, he became the first K-pop idol to sing an official theme song for FIFA World Cup 2022. He even headlined the opening ceremony of the FIFA. He also collaborated with singer Charlie Puth for the track Left and Right, which became a hit.