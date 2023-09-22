BTS Member Suga Shares Heartfelt Message With ARMYs Before Military Enlistment

BTS' Suga penned a heartfelt note for ARMYs before beginning his mandatory military enlistment in the South Korean army. Due to his shoulder injury, he will be spending most of his time committing to social service. He will be serving in the military for a period of 21 months, instead of 18 months. Suga shared his note on Weverse, a global fan community platform, and expressed gratitude to his fans.

BTS member Suga has enlisted in the South Korean army.

He promised his fans that he would come back and meet them in 2025.

Apart from Suga, BTS members Jin and J-Hope have enlisted in the military.

BTS' Suga's note for ARMYs

BTS' Suga took to Weverse to share his feelings before enlisting in the military and wrote, "Hello. This is SUGA. I came to give my greetings! I've been able to come here (so far) because of ARMY. And now the time has come. I'll come after finishing my service sincerely. Be careful of the cold weather from the season changing to autumn. Let's keep being healthy and let us all meet in 2025! ARMY!!!! Always, thank you and love you."

(BTS Suga shares a heartfelt note for ARMYs ahead of enlistment | Image: X)

BTS' agency releases a statement on Suga's enlistment

BigHit Music disclosed that Suga's military service will begin on September 22. The agency emphasised that no official events should take place on the day of his service or when he reaches his training camp. "Hello, This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA’s military service. SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events taking place on the day he starts his service or on the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only," the statement read.