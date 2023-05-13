BTS RM, Jungkook Treat Namkook Fans To Goofy And Candid Pictures

BTS members RM and Jungkook reunited in a polaroid picture shared by the group’s leader. RM took to his Instagram stories on Friday (May 12) and shared a goofy photo with the youngest member of the group. Known as Namkook among their fans, the duo’s images immediately went viral on social media.

Jungkook was seen in an all black ensemble, consisting of a casual shirt and trousers. RM, on the other hand, wore a black-and-white varsity jacket. One of the two photos showed the duo posing with their hands over their mouths. Another one had them striking a peace pose for the camera. See the images here.

AFTER 540 DAYS. FIVE HUNDRED FORTY DAYS. FINALLY A NAMKOOK SELFIE pic.twitter.com/oFsUty5EU6 — ravi loves jungkook (@kkyukirby) May 11, 2023



On the work front, Jungkook will release his solo album in the 4th quarter of the year, as per the announcement made by BigHit Entertainment. The golden maknae performed at the FIFA World Cup last year and sang the anthem titled Dreamers. Recently, he made headlines after he was appointed as Calvin Klein's global ambassador.

RM opens up on militay enlistment

RM recently had his solo comeback with the album titled Indigo. The rapper recently hinted that he might soon get enlisted into the South Korean military. In a Weverse post, he wrote, "I'm curious and scared of what it'll be like after coming back (from the military). Time flies so fast and everything changes, I changed too. I don't want to ask for all your love irresponsibly anymore. I don't want to hang on to it. Rather than searching for love, If I'm with love, If you work hard to grow a temple I want to believe that love will come naturally. It's our 10th anniversary soon."

Earlier, BTS members were given the exemption from serving in the military for some time. However, it was confirmed in October last year that the seven-member group will have to undergo military service. They will most likely return as a group in 2025. While Jin enlisted in December last year, J-Hope joined him a few days ago.