BTS RM Slams Monk For Invasion Of Privacy After Details Of Temple Visit Get Leaked

BTS' RM reacted to media articles after private information from his 'low-key' visit to Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan went viral on social media. RM and his close friend, San Yawn of 'Balming Tiger' recently paid a visit to the temple and posted some pictures online. The duo reportedly visited the shrine to relax and find renewed inspiration for their music.

However, shortly after his visit, several articles were posted online that included quotes from the chief monk of the temple who had spoken with RM briefly. The monk revealed some of the private matters the singer discussed with him.

This included the singer's opinion on the military exemption, his profound spiritual insights, his status as a well-known figure in popular culture, and his temple donations.

The BTS leader and rapper expressed his displeasure about the media spreading his personal information on social media and referred to it as a privacy infringement. Additionally, he took down his Instagram post about the trip to the temple.

Namjoon archived/deleted this post. https://t.co/HYE7Az6gS2 — Kim Namjoon Source (@KNJsSource) January 4, 2023

RM posted a screenshot of one article on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "I was glad for the time spent there, but didn't expect an article about it." The singer-rapper posted two more stories, captioning, “Next time, I’ll make a quiet visit to a different temple”, before adding a hashtag: “#lowkeymustbelowkey”.

[230105 RM Instagram Story]



🐨 thank you for the good time but to say you released an article about it.. 😂



🐨 next time ill go to a different temple

ill go and come back quietly..



🐨 #/lowkeymustbelowkey pic.twitter.com/Y0z2aXBLMV — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) January 4, 2023

RM on his military enlistment

According to Korean media, when asked about BTS's required military service and whether he is unhappy about it, RM responded to the head monk, "We want to fulfill our duties to serve our country. Only then, can we talk about our rights. I will take the chance to become a grown-up."

The monk said, "I hope that BTS keeps making music of love and spread the message of love and tolerance, and not become a musician who just comes and goes,"

Professionally, RM released his solo debut album 'Indigo' on December 2, 2022. It came after the release of his two mixtapes, 'RM' and 'mono', which were released in 2015 and 2018 respectively.