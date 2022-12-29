BTS RM's Solo Album 'Indigo' Enters Top 3 Of Billboard 200, Here's How He Reacted

RM, the leader of the seven-member South Korean group BTS, has become the first K-pop artist to enter the top 3 on the Billboard 200 chart with his solo album ‘Indigo’.

RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-Joon, has broken the record set by Nayeon from the K-pop group TWICE. Nayeon became the highest-charting Korean solo artist in July 2022 when her debut mini album, ‘IM NAYEON’, peaked at No.7 on the Billboard 200.

RM's solo album was at the third spot in the Billboard top 200 chart for the week of December 31. Reacting to the feat, RM took to his Instagram Stories and quoted Georges Rouault. "'6' The more noble your heart is, the less stiff your neck is," the K-Pop idol wrote.

Check out RM's Instagram story here:

#RM shared to his Rkive's story



"6"The more noble your heart is, the less stiff your neck is."



"6"The more noble your heart is, the less stiff your neck is."

- Georges Rouault

'Indigo' was originally released on December 2

Because of the album's belated CM release on December 16, the sales were boosted comparatively. The rapper's debut studio album was originally released on December 2 through Big Hit Music.

According to Variety, data from Luminate showed that 'Indigo' sold the equivalent of 83,000 album units in the United States after its December 16 CD release and numerous collector deluxe packages.

Two weeks after the 10-song album debuted at number 15 on the chart with 31,000 sales only from streaming and digital downloads, physical CDs accounted for 77,500 of the album's total units for the week.

RM thought his album could be unique

Speaking to Variety about his album, RM earlier said, "I thought it could be a well-balanced album and a very unique piece if I could harmonize all of these artists, like industry to industry, continent to continent, nation to nation."

The singer is the first of the Bangtan boys to achieve a solo top 10 position on the Billboard 200 chart (J-'Jack Hope's in the Box' peaked at No. 17 on the chart for the week ending July 30). Bangtan Sonyeondan has amassed seven top 10s overall, with six of those placing them in the coveted top spot.