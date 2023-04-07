BTS SUGA Announced Global Ambassador Of NBA

BTS SUGA was announced as the global ambassador for the National Basketball Association (NBA) on Thursday, April 6. NBA and BTS’ label BIGHIT MUSIC released a special video to announce the rapper’s ambassadorship on their respective social media handles. In the clip, Suga can be seen dressed in a gray ensemble.

Expressing his excitement about this collaboration, he said, “Music and basketball have been shared passions of mine since my youth, and it’s a dream to be named an NBA Ambassador. I’m excited to formalize my relationship with the NBA, and I can’t wait to share some exciting collaborations I have planned with the league over the coming months.”

In a press release statement, the basketball association stated, “As an NBA Ambassador, Suga will engage NBA fans around the world through the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season and beyond. Suga, an avid NBA fan, will participate in several league initiatives that will be featured on the NBA’s and his personal social media channels, including attending NBA games and events in the US and Asia, and participating in the league’s promotional activities."

SUGA's love for basketball

The rapper, songwriter, and producer is a passionate basketball fan. SUGA has talked about his love for the sport several times throughout his music career. He was also seen sporting a Tune Squad jersey in the music video for BTS' blockbuster hit song Dynamite. Basketball has also served as the source of the 30-year-stage old's stage name. Being a shooting guard for his basketball team, he chose to combine the first syllables of the two words to create SUGA.

The BTS member has previously gone to NBA games, and during a preseason match between the Golden State Warriors and the Washington Wizards in Japan, SUGA sat courtside and got to know NBA players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

On the work front, SUGA is currently gearing up for his solo album release titled D-Day, which will be out on April 21. On the same day, the rapper will release his first solo documentary Suga: Road to D-Day.