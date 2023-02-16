BTS Suga Announces First-ever Solo Concert In 2023, Know Tour Dates And Cities

BTS member Suga gave a surprise gift to the fans on Valentine’s Day by announcing his first solo world tour under the name Agust D. The rapper broke the news during a Weverse live session on February 14. Between April and June, he will be performing in various countries, including Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, and the US.

Suga's world tour will begin in the United States, where he will perform at Belmont park on April 26 and 27, Newark on April 27, Rosemont on May 3, 5, and 6, Los Angeles on May 10, 11, and 14, and Oakland on May 16 and 17.

After that, he will play three nights in Jakarta (from May 26 to May 28), two nights in Bangkok (on June 10 and 11), two nights in Singapore (on June 17 and 18), and two nights in Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium (on June 24 and 25).

Suga’s label Big Hit Music also made the official announcement regarding his upcoming tour on social media. The world tour news came following BTS' 2022 statement about taking a break as a group to concentrate on separate projects. The members of the K-pop group will also be producing solo albums and take turns fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service.

More about Suga's alias Agust D

Suga debuted under the name Agust D with his 2016 self-titled mixtape and surprised the world by singing songs about his battle with depression, anxiety, success, failure and poverty. His second mixtape D-2 was released in 2020, led by the track Daechwita.

Suga rarely performs as Agust D. The rapper has only done it twice, once in 2016 and again in 2021. Both times the performances were at the BTS' yearly fan club events.

The Bangtan boys will likely return as a group in 2025. The group's eldest member Jin is currently enlisted in the mandatory military service, which began in December 2022. Other members of the BTS will have to head to the boot camp for their military training as well.