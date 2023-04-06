BTS Suga Road To D-Day Documentary: Halsey Reunion To Music Inspiration, What To Expect

Quick links:
BTS member Suga is all set to release his first solo documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day on OTT on April 21. He will also release his debut album D-Day on the same day.
In the documentary, BTS rapper Suga will be seen going on a musical journey to look for some inspiration for his upcoming album D-Day.
Suga will travel cities like Tokyo, Seoul, Tokyo, Chuncheon, Las Vegas, Pyeongchang and San Francisco, among others. He will also been performing on the stage with others artists.
During his road trip, Suga met with global artists including Steve Aoki, Halsey, Anderson .Paak, and others. The rapper had earlier collaborated with Halsey for Boy With Luv and Steve for Mic Drop.
Throughout the documentary, BTS Suga will be seen opening up about his vulnerable stages. He will also recall the terrible memories from his past as he had writer's block and felt like quitting.