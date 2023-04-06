Last Updated:

BTS Suga Road To D-Day Documentary: Halsey Reunion To Music Inspiration, What To Expect

From meeting global artists to giving fans a sneak peek into his solo musical journey, here is everything you can expect from Suga's Road to D-Day.

Rest of the World
 
| Written By
Anjali Choudhury
BTS Suga
1/6
Image: @agustd/Instagram

BTS member Suga is all set to release his first solo documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day on OTT on April 21. He will also release his debut album D-Day on the same day.

BTS Suga
2/6
Image: @agustd/Instagram

In the documentary, BTS rapper Suga will be seen going on a musical journey to look for some inspiration for his upcoming album D-Day.

BTS Suga
3/6
Image: @agustd/Instagram

Suga will travel cities like Tokyo, Seoul, Tokyo, Chuncheon, Las Vegas, Pyeongchang and San Francisco, among others. He will also been performing on the stage with others artists.

BTS Suga
4/6
Image: YouTube screengrab

During his road trip, Suga met with global artists including Steve Aoki, Halsey, Anderson .Paak, and others. The rapper had earlier collaborated with Halsey for Boy With Luv and Steve for Mic Drop.

BTS Suga
5/6
Image: Disney+ Hotstar/Twitter

Throughout the documentary, BTS Suga will be seen opening up about his vulnerable stages. He will also recall the terrible memories from his past as he had writer's block and felt like quitting. 

BTS Suga
6/6
Image: @agustd/Instagram

Reportedly, the documentary is part of a deal HYBE had with Disney+Hotstar. As per the deal, the agency will provide solo releases of the BTS members in the form of customised content.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Pushpa 2 teaser: Recap of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Part 1

Pushpa 2 teaser: Recap of Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Part 1
Meet Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena; child actor to DC's first Latino superhero

Meet Blue Beetle star Xolo Mariduena; child actor to DC's first Latino superhero
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com