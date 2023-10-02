BTS Sweeps The Fact Music Awards 2023 With 5 Wins; V, Jimin Bag Solo Awards

BTS has once again proven their status as a powerhouse in the music industry by securing five prestigious awards at The Fact Music Awards 2023. These wins come ahead of the highly anticipated awards ceremony scheduled for October 10, 2023. The group's outstanding achievements in various categories once again highlighted their global popularity and unwavering fan support. The band members Jimin and Taehyung, popularly known as V, also secured big wins.

The Fact Music Awards ceremony is set to take place on October 10 at Incheon's Namdong Gymnasium in Seoul, South Korea.

Ahead of the ceremony, the winners have been announced on October 2.

BTS members' presence at the award ceremony is uncertain. While Jin, Suga and J-Hope are in the military, Taehyung, Jungkook, Namjoon and Jimin are busy with their projects.

A resounding victory for BTS

BTS not only secured Taehyung's win in the Best Fall Music category for his R&B track, Slow Dancing, from his debut solo album, Layover, but also achieved success in other significant categories. These wins include Most Voted Artist, Fan N Star Choice Group, and Best Music Summer for Take Two by BTS. Additionally, Jimin received the Idol Plus Popularity award.

About The Fact Music Awards 2023

The Fact Music Awards, hosted by The Fact and organised by Fan N Star, aims to celebrate the contributions of Korean singers, actors, and stars to the Hallyu wave. The awards consider data collected from Circle (formerly known as Gaon), fan votes, and input from a judges panel to determine the winners.

The Fact Music Awards featured numerous categories under the FAN N STAR label, where fans played a pivotal role in deciding the winners. These categories included Most Votes Award Group / Solo, FanNstar Choice Award Group / Solo, Best Music Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter, FOUR Star Award, and more. Among these, the Best Fall Music category witnessed Kim Taehyung's (V) impressive victory for his R&B track, Slow Dancing, from his debut solo album, Layover.