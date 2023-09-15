BTS' V Opens Up About His Severe Burnout In 2018: Toughest Time In My Life

BTS member V celebrated the release of his solo debut album titled Layover with a special appearance on Suga‘s Suchwita drinking show. While the duo listened to the tracks from V's album, the conversation turned serious after Taehyung opened up about the rough phase in his life in 2018. Calling it "the toughest time" of his life, the K-pop idol revealed that he thought of hurting himself so that he could rest for a day due to extreme burnout.

BTS V talks about his toughest phase in 2018

During the interaction with fellow BTS member Suga, Taehyung recounted dealing with severe burnout during the year 2018 due to jam-packed schedules. “When I think of Taehyung, the year 2018 comes to mind so much, during our ‘Fake love’ promotions,” Suga said. BTS' V responded by saying, “It was the toughest time in my life.”

Suga further shared that after they knew how exhausted V was and it led the group to realise that they were also extremely tired. Moreover, Taehyung’s source of stress came from the feeling of insecurity as he thought he was less capable than the other group members. “I started to compare myself to others. ‘Because my pace is slower than the members and my thoughts are a bit different … is that why I’m more burned out?’ I thought this a lot,” V added.

Taehyung mentions hurting himself

BTS' V continued by saying, “Whenever I looked at our members when we perform, [I thought,] ‘The members are so perfect and they enjoy the stage. But why am I the only one like this?’ So relatively, my burnout was severe.” V shared that a lot of negativity piled up on him and said, “I didn’t think I could do anything in that state, so I kept thinking of ways I could rest, but I couldn’t think of anything, so I even thought I should get hurt [‘If I get hurt, would I be able to rest?’]. I thought I should get hurt, but now I want to change that me of the past.”