BTS YOUTH: Here's Who Will Play Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V And Jungkook In K-drama

The BTS-inspired show YOUTH will be premering sometime this year. The drama will follow a fictional story of 7 boys and the challenges in their life as they advance towards adulthood.
J-Hope's character will be played by Ahn Jiho. He has worked in shows like All Of Us Are Dead, Nobody Knows and The Veil.
Group's leader RM will be acted by Seo Youngjoo. He was seen in dramas like Solomon’s Perjury, Rookie Historian Goo Haeryung and Nobody Knows.
Jung Woojin will potray Kim Taehyung aka V. The actor was also part of We’re Not Trash and Aquaman.
BTS Maknae Jeon Jungkook's role will be potrayed by Jeon Jinseo. The actor is just 16 years old and has already been part of notable dramas like The Tale of Nokdu, The World of The Married and more.