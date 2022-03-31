'Business Proposal' Star Kim Sejeong Makes Hefty Donation To Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion

South Korean actor Kim Sejeong has reportedly extended financial support to aid the refugees of Ukraine who escaped the war-struck country after Russia's President Vladimir Putin initiated a special military operation on February 24. The ongoing aggression between the two warring countries has transcended the first month as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attempts to negotiate a cease-fire agreement.

On the other hand, several innocent civilians including kids have reportedly lost their lives ever since the onset of the war while millions of Ukrainians have fled to neighbouring countries to escape the heavy shelling from Russia. As the war-hit country faces a humanitarian crisis, several people from across the world including celebrities extended their support to Ukraine and pledged millions of dollars to provide humanitarian aid to the distressed civilians.

Business Proposal actor Kim Sejeong donates to Ukraine

As per a report from Sports Donga via Soompi, actor-singer Kim Sejeong has donated a total of 10 million won (roughly translates to six lakhs and twenty-four thousand). The donation was made to the Community Chest of Korea to help the refugees of Ukraine who were forced to flee their country.

Addressing her kind donation, the young actor, who stars as Shin Ha Ri in the popular drama Business Proposal, stated, ''I made a donation to help Ukrainian refugees who lost their homes and suffered from the war. I sincerely hope that the war will end as soon as possible and peace will come.” As per the outlet, the actor's donation will be used through Korea NGO Council for Overseas Development Cooperation to supply humanitarian aid such as supplies such as water, food, and emergency medicine.

Notably, this is not the first time that the actor has extended support to a kind cause as earlier this month, Kim Sejeong donated around 10 million won to help wildfire victims. The actor garnered love and adulations from the fans for her thoughtful donation and commended her efforts of goodwill.

Meanwhile, Business Proposal has been enjoying popularity from across the world as the show prepares to end on a high note this weekend. Apart from Kim Sejeong, the K-drama also features Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Min-kyu and Seol In-ah.

Image: Instagram/@clean_0828