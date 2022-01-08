'Camping Club' Fame Sung Yuri Welcomes Twin Girls; Says 'will Return With Responsibility'

South Korean singer and actor Sung Yuri, who announced her pregnancy in the year 2021, has become the first member of Fin. K.L to become a mother! On January 7, the actor embraced motherhood as she gave birth to twin girls. Confirming the joyful news, Sung Yuri's agency Initial Entertainment have dropped an official statement which has been quoted by South Korean news outlet, Soompi.

Sung Yuri blessed with twin girls

On Saturday, Camping Club fame Yuri's agency Initial Entertainment posted an official statement that reads:

Hello, this is actress Sung Yuri’s agency Initial Entertainment. We would like to share good news about Sung Yuri. On January 7 (Friday), she gave birth to twin girls at a hospital in Seoul. Sung Yuri and her babies are all healthy, and they are currently resting in the care of their family. After giving birth [to her children], she said, “After a long wait, I held my two daughters in my arms. I’m so happy and grateful. Many people are congratulating me on the news of the birth [of my children], and I’m very thankful. As much as people have blessed me, I will raise my two daughters in a healthy and beautiful way. As a parent and an actor, I’ll return with responsibility and a better side [of me]. So please wait for me.” Thank you for your generous interest in Sung Yuri, who welcomed the two precious lives into her a family, and we ask for your warm support in the future. Thank you.

On July 16, 2021, the singer-turned-actress took to her verified Instagram handle to share the happy news of her pregnancy. Her note roughly translates, "Hello, you’ve all been doing well, right? I’m writing this letter by hand because I have some happy news that I want to share with the people who have always given me their unchanging love and support up until now. Finally, a lovely child has found their way into our family. And not just one, but two twins have found us."

"To be honest, I still can’t believe it, but I’m gradually starting to feel that I’m becoming a mom due to changes like being unable to eat or drink properly because even water tastes fishy to me. Becoming a mom is definitely not easy. I admire all the moms of this world. Oh, and we gave [our twins] the nicknames “Love” and “Happiness.” We ask that you pray for our twins so that they can enter the world in good health. I think it’s because of all my fans, who are always sending me their love and warm feelings even in places that I can’t see, that I’m able to share this happiness with you now. I’m always grateful to you, and I love you," Yuri added.

