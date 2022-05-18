Cannes 2022: Squid Game’s Lee Jung-Jae On His Directorial Debut Hunt; 'I Was Inspired...'

Lee Jung-jae became the talk of the town after he took on the lead role of Gi-hun in the popular Netflix South Korean survival drama Squid Game and is all set for a new chapter in his life. As the actor’s directorial debut Korean-language film Hunt is set for the premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022, he reflected on the inspiration he received while shooting for the film.

Squid Game Star Lee Jung-Jae sheds light on directorial debut

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lee Jung-Jae recalled the time when he read the script and revealed how inspired he was while adding how he liked the concept of the story as well. “I began with an initial draft of a scenario written by another writer. I was really inspired when I first read it and I liked the concept of the story a lot. I thought if we could develop it further, we could turn it into a really interesting film,” he stated.

Statin further, he reflected on his South Korean spy action film, Hunt and mentioned how he wanted to make his film accessible and entertaining to all generations of the Korean audience. He then mentioned that he had to make certain adjustments so that the audience could understand the story despite not knowing the social and political background of 1980s Korea.

More about the film

Featuring Lee and Jung Woo-sung in the lead, the movie will revolve around two agents from the Agency for National Security Planning, who try to find a North Korean spy while encountering some dark truths about their country.

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game 2

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently opened up about the upcoming Squid Game 2, which is a much-awaited release among fans and gave some details about the cast of the show in a conversation with Deadline. He mentioned that Lee Jung-jae would reprise his role as Gi-hun in the next season 'for sure' and fans were over the moon with the news. The actor has also won awards for his stellar performance in the show including the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.

