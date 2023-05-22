Cannes 2023: Actress Claire Holt Debuts Baby Bump At The Film Festival

Cannes 2023 is currently being held from May 16 to May 27 at the French Riviera. Claire Holt walked the Cannes red carpet on May 20 startling everyone with her baby bump. The Originals actor attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the movie Killers of the Flower Moon.

Claire Holt took everyone by surprise when she walked the red carpet flaunting her baby bump. The actress donned a silver, halter neck gown and she walked the coveted Cannes steps, a long train of her gown followed. Claire Holt, who is already a mother of two, took to her Instagram to share more photos from the event with the caption, “me & no 3 ✨”.

Claire Holt returned to the Cannes film festival for the second time. Claire made her debut at Cannes in 2022. The Vampire Diaries star attended the Cannes 2023 in a gown designed by Lanvin. She announced her third pregnancy on the Cannes red carpet.

Claire Holt Family

Claire Holt tied the knot with her husband Andrew Joblon in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child James in 2019. In September 2020, the couple welcomed their daughter Elle.

About Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival is a prestigious film festival that honours excellence in cinema. Held annually, this is the 76th Cannes Festival. Several celebrities from all walks of life are attending the event and movies from around the world are being screened.

Notable debuts at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Cannes Film Festival 2023 played host to numerous debutants. From India, Manushi Chillar, Mrunal Thakur and Sara Ali Khan walked the red carpet for the first time. Additionally, actress Anushka Sharma is also expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival.

Indians at Cannes Film Festival 2023

This year the prestigious Cannes Film Festival is a spectacle for Indians. Not only did several Indian celebrities walk the red carpet, but four Indian movies were also selected to be screened at the festival. Some of the celebrities who walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023 are Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vijay Varma, Diana Penty, Urvashi Rautela, Sapna Chaudhary and Sara Ali Khan.