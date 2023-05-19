Last Updated:

Cannes 2023: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Walk The Red Carpet On Day 3

The 76th Festival de Cannes rolled out its red carpet for day 3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Adriana Lima among others graced the ceremony.

Aalokitaa Basu
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan commenced her Cannes 2023 voyage in a Sophie couture number featuring a floor-length starched statement bow and an over-arching structured aluminum silver hoodie.

Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela's ombre gown featured a skirt with structured pleats and fading faux fish-scales. The standout detail of the ensemble were the wine blue lips which fit right in with her colour code.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Phoebe Waller-Bridge walked the red carpet for her film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in a sleek satin gown featuring a ballooned mermaid hemline. 

Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima's fitted black bodice featured a structured splash of colour with a train of yellow wrapping around her bust and down as the train. 

Karlie Kloss
A heavily pregnant Karlie Kloss walked the carpet in a Greccian one-sided muted olive chiffon gown. The mono-shoulder continued down into a sheer train.

Gemma Chan
In a sea of black and white Gemma shined bright in a cutout waist-baring satin red number. The other side of the waist carried a sarong-esque knot which slightly trailed downwards.

Kat Graham
Kat Graham's blazer dress carried a black chiffon trail with statement golden embroidery symmetrically radiating outwards.

Ruby O Fee
Blush yellow was Ruby O Fee's pick with a layered tulle skirt ending right above the knees in stiff waves. The high-low silhouette carried on downwards in a heaped train.

Kelly Rutherford
Kelly Rutherford's bright red evening gown featured an A-line fit with the stiff train trailing down from the bust. 

Araya Hargate
Araya Hargate'a skin-coloured jumpsuit was layered with an asymmetrical pink and red chiffon sheath which doubled up as the sleeves and the train.

Aja Naomi King
Playing heavily on texture, Aja Naomi King's pale pink gown featured silver embroider in stiff patterns. This was also mirrored on the strong shoulder loop. 

Gabrielle Caunesil Polozzi
Gabrielle Caunesil Polozzi's princess ballgown featured a lightweight bodice with silver embroidery and ablown out can-can layered ballgown in the same shade.

Caroline Daur
Caroline Daur's perriwinkle blue evening gown in satin featured abstract gold prints down the midriff.

Elaine Zhong Chuxi
Elaine Zhong Chuxi's ornate black slim fit silhouette featured traditional embroidery in golden. She kept the traditional streak going with her gold-adorned choice of hairdo.

